The American lost around $700,000 in prize money on Sunday after tumbling down the leaderboard

JB Holmes Shoots 87 In Open Championship Final Round

Conditions were very testing in the final round of the Open Championship with heavy rain and strong, gusty winds.

One man who found the day very tough was JB Holmes who was playing in the penultimate group with World Number One Brooks Koepka.

Holmes began the day at 10 under par and well within a shout of winning his first Major but the final round turned into a horror show for the American.

So much so that he started the day in 3rd and ended it in T67th.

The 37-year-old shot a 16 over par round of 87 which was the second-worst round of the week after David Duval carded a 91 on Thursday.

Holmes began with a double after hitting his opening tee shot out of bounds and it didn’t get much better from there.

He made six bogeys, four doubles and a triple mixed with a single birdie and just six pars.

The five-time PGA Tour winner was out in a five over par 41 and came back in 11 over for 46.

A third place finish would have won him $718,000 but instead he picked up around $25,000.