Are you an aspiring Tour Pro with a handicap of scratch or better? This may well be for you.

Jenahura Launches Tour Academy

2018 has been an extraordinary year for golf management company Jenahura as they continue to grow an impressive stable of tournament professional golfers, and they’re in search of promising players who are searching to take their game to the next level.

In July, Team Jenahura’s Richard McEvoy completed an historic double in Hamburg, Germany when he claimed victory with a dramatic birdie four at the final hole of the Porsche European Open.

McEvoy’s first European Tour win came just seven days after he lifted the Le Vaudreuil Challenge trophy on the Challenge Tour.

Two weeks later and it was the turn of Jenahura’s most recent signing – Pedro Oriol who lifted the European Team Championship trophy with compatriot, Scott Fernandez for Spain.

In 2019, the Jenahura Tour Academy (JTA) will be launched.

JTA is an educational platform for aspiring tournament professional golfers created by tournament professionals and supported by highly respected industry experts which will include; Ryder Cup players, European Tour winners, Tour caddies and several of the best specialist coaches in the business.

JTA Seminars will consist of an intensive two-day campus enabling its students to learn about all aspects of what it takes to be a successful tournament professional golfer. It will provide crucial career advice for players to gather essential information that will serve them well for the short and long term.

Each JTA Seminar will have a maximum of 16 students. Follow-up JTA Workshops covering individual specialist subjects will be held throughout the year. In December 2019, at least one JTA student will be offered a management/sponsorship contract with Jenahura worth £10,000 for the following season.

JTA is aimed at men and ladies, amateurs and professionals who are aspiring tour players looking to invest in their careers from the outset. Students must be 18 or over and have a handicap of Scratch or better.

Tour player and Jenahura’s Tour Academy Director Jamie Elson is very excited at the prospect of the launch; “At Jenahura we have thought long and hard about tournament professional’s needs.

“Golf is a multi-faceted sport and we have been fortunate to establish an incredible group of experts to provide priceless advice at the Tour Academy.

“Every successful sportsman has a team of specialists surrounding them and Jenahura is committed to providing such expertise to aspiring professionals from the outset.

“We are certain that the academy will play an important role in helping young people to learn more about the business they are in, and how to succeed in it. It will be fantastic to help players achieve their goals.”

Jenahura Group Managing Director Martyn Norris added “Jamie and I have been talking about setting something up to help aspiring tour professionals for quite a while.

“We see a lot of extremely talented young players who have enormous potential but in reality are under prepared to take the giant step up to becoming a successful Tour Pro.

“The Jenahura Tour Academy aims to bridge the knowledge gap and provide the tools to advance their careers from the very beginning.”

“We felt it was an appropriate time to announce the launch of the Jenahura Tour Academy with our Tour Ambassador – Richard McEvoy sporting the JTA logo. “Maccas” as he is affectionately known has agreed to be our JTA Tour Ambassador until the end of 2020 and we cannot think of a better golfer or person to represent us.

“Richard epitomises every quality needed to have a long and successful career as a tour professional.”