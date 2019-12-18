Jenahura Tour Academy Announces First £10,000 Sponsorship Winner

Martyn Norris – Managing Director of the Jenahura Group said “It gives us great pleasure to offer Jack a sponsorship and management contract when he turns professional. It was an incredibly difficult decision which one of our members to select but Jack epitomises the very reason we created the Tour Academy. He has come on leaps and bounds since joining the academy in April. He has worked incredibly hard, his attitude, application and unwavering enthusiasm to improve has been great to watch and he is a worthy recipient of our support.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Norris added “We made a promise at the beginning of the year to offer a £10,000 sponsorship and management contract to at least one member of the JTA and we are delighted to support hard working youngsters like Jack. We have also learned a great deal this year since we launched the academy in April and have some exciting plans for 2020 that we will announce in January”.

Jack said “I’m buzzing! This is a great way to finish the year. I cannot thank Jenahura and the Jenahura Tour Academy enough for all the support they have given me this year. I’m going to play a few events as an amateur on the Portugal Pro Golf Tour early in 2020 and then try and earn a category on the EuroPro Tour in April.”

Trending On Golf Monthly

The Jenahura Tour Academy is an educational platform for aspiring tournament golfers and it seeks to educate and prepare these players through the knowledge of respected industry experts. For example this year Brown and other players have received tutelage from people like Andrew Coltart, Billy Foster, Dave Alred, Stefan Vossen, and Lee Cox.