The Academy has announced they will introduce seminars with the two specialists in August and September.

Jenahura Tour Academy Team Up With Lee Cox And Dave Alred

Back in April the Jenahura Tour Academy was launched in successful fashion at the stunning Bearwood Lakes Golf Club, and now the brand has announced they will be introducing two workshops in August and September of this year with two highly respected individuals.

The first of which is renowned Long Drive specialist Lee Cox. Held at The Shire Golf Club in Hertfordshire on the 14th of August, Cox will share his vast knowledge on how to add yards to your game and also illustrate the importance of science in the game of golf in relation to power.

Then on the 23rd of September a seminar will be held once again at Bearwood Lakes Golf Club by one of the worlds most influential performance coaches, Dr. Dave Alred. In this workshop Alred will put the Academy members through their paces with his tried and tested ‘no limits’ attitude and ‘pressure principal’ training methods.

Jenahura Group Managing Director – Martyn Norris commented "It was a terrific achievement from our team to deliver the first JTA Seminar in April and we have been monitoring the progress of our members since. We are committed to providing JTA Members with the very best coaches in the world and it is an honour and gives me great pleasure to confirm JTA Workshops with Lee Cox and Dave Alred."

Jenahura was founded in 2004 by Norris and quickly joined by European Tour professional Jamie Elson. The Academy was formed in 2019 and it seeks to educate young players on what to expect as they seek to play and compete at the top level of professional golf. To learn more about the Academy watch the video below

