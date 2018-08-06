The England cricketer was attempting to punch one out of the trees and it went wrong...
WATCH: Jimmy Anderson Hits Himself In Face With Golf Ball
Cricketer James Anderson may well have a fairly large bruise after an unlucky shot on the golf course over the weekend.
England’s all-time leading test wicket taker, who bats left handed but plays golf right handed, was attempting to play out of the trees at Stoke Park but it didn’t quite go to plan.
WATCH: Phil Mickelson dances on course during WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
Instead of punching it back out into play, he appeared to have hit it straight into a tree root and his ball ricocheted back up into his face… Ouch!
Watch the video, which has had over 1 million views online, below:
Stewart Broad who was behind the camera seemed very concerned initially, saying “Oh no! Oh my god!”
He did confirm Anderson was fine on Twitter and posted nine laughing emojis.
England’s Barmy Army edited the clip to make Anderson look like he had hit a worldie…
