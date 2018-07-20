Youngster Conor Kelly produced some incredible golf in a recent competition to score 1-2-3 on consecutive holes.
Junior Golfer Goes Ace-Albatross-Birdie In Incredible Stretch
Have you ever been lucky enough to have a hole in one? Have you ever come close to getting an albatross? We have all had a birdie at some point surely.
Well, in a stretch of three holes 16-year-old golfer Conor Kelly produced all three – not just in the same round, but back to back to back!
His ace came at the par-3 eighth hole measuring at 198 yards. He hit a 5-iron to secure his first ever hole in one.
Kelly said; “I didn’t see it go in, but when I walked up and saw it in the hole, it was a good feeling.”
Moving to the 480 yard par-5 ninth, using the same ball, Kelly then holed his 220 yard second shot with a 4-iron to secure his first ever albatross too.
“I didn’t hit it too well, so I thought it might come up short in the bunker,” Kelly said.
“But then I got up there and it wasn’t in the bunker. When I saw it in the hole, it was pretty crazy.”
Kelly then birdied the next to produce a 1-2-3 on his scorecard which has to be one of the rarest and most incredible golfing achievements ever.
Clearly the ball was a lucky one and Kelly thought so too; “I thought it might be a bit of good luck, so I just rolled with it, tried to hit good shots and hoped I didn’t lose it.”
His final round score was a 5-under 67 which put him in a tie for 17th at 8-over par in the AJGA Junior Golf Hub Championship at the Country Club of Halifax.
