The Englishman leads after 36 holes at Pebble Beach

Justin Rose In Driver’s Seat At US Open After 36 Holes

Justin Rose shot a one under par 70 on Friday at Pebble Beach to stay atop the US Open leaderboard.

The Englishman was grinding on a difficult morning for scoring with the rough getting thicker and the greens speeding up.

The wind was also getting up as the morning went on, which would suggest that the afternoon starters, including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele will be faced with even tougher conditions.

Rose was 1st in putting on Thursday and he was excellent with the flat stick again in round two, as he made three birdies and two bogeys.

By the time he finished his round, with the morning starters all done, Rose was two ahead at the top of the leaderboard.

Earlier in the year, Rose told the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast that he is on the verge of turning his career into a special one, and another US Open trophy this weekend would certainly help that cause.

“I want to chase history, my legacy in the game. I’ve had a great career but I’m on the verge of making it a special career, so I think that’s what interests me now for sure,” he said.

“I feel like I’m beginning to finally fulfilling my potential that people have always told me that I’ve had.

Rose’s playing partners Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth were also battling, with Woods going round in 72 and Spieth shooting a three under par 68.

Woods’ putter was much colder than Rose and a bogey-bogey finish dropped him down the leaderboard, whilst Spieth had a very up-and-down round with seven birdies and four bogeys.

Spieth’s 68 will be one of the rounds of the day, matched by Webb Simpson and only bettered by one man in the morning – Jim Furyk, who shot 67 to sit at two under after 36.

“It’s definitely tougher out there today,” Brooks Koepka said, who shot his second-successive 69 to sit at four under.

