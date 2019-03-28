Announced in the past week or so, the English golfer will sponsor the competition he won back in 1997.

Justin Rose To Sponsor Telegraph Junior Championship

Justin Rose has announced that he will sponsor The Telegraph’s Junior Golf Championship with the finals to be held at Quinta do Lago in November later this year.

The three-round tournament, first played 35 years ago, will return to the Portuguese course after getting staged at PGA Catalunya last year.

The prestigious event has seen the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick as well as Ladies European Tour stars Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Melissa Reid emerge victorious.

Additionally Ladies European Tour professional Sophie Walker tweeted her support of Rose;

Justin Rose said; “I am delighted to announce my sponsorship of the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship, a tournament close to my heart since I won the title back in 1997.

“It’s great to be involved in the championship and to have the opportunity to encourage and grow junior grass-roots golf. I can’t wait to see some of this year’s talent and good luck to everyone taking part!”

The finals, which will see 24 finalists – 12 boys and 12 girls – compete, will take place between the 10th and 15th November.