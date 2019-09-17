The Englishman is battling a knee injury and could still withdraw from the tournament.
Justin Rose Withdraws From BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am
English Major winner and Ryder Cup legend Justin Rose has just announced he will definitely be withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am citing a knee injury.
Rose said; “Last Thursday I slipped and jarred my knee. Since then I have been getting treatment on the injury and I have been working hard with Justin Buckthorp and my medical team away from the course in order to ensure I am able to play in this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Unfortunately, I have had to withdraw from Wednesday’s Pro-Am as a precaution, but I am doing everything I can to be fit to play on Thursday.”
No doubt Rose will want to get back onto the West Course at Wentworth to improve on his solid record at the tournament. In his last few appearances he has had a tied 12th, 25th, 38th, 50th and 2nd place finish.
He will also undoubtedly want to challenge at an event that, thanks to its new September slot in the schedule, has seen an excellent field come together. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed, Tony Finau and lots more of the worlds best are participating and Rose’s absence would definitely be felt.
Rose will of course be looking to make sure his body is in peak condition for next years season because of the congested Major schedule, along with the Ryder Cup and Olympic Games of which he will be defending his gold medal from Rio in 2016. Bearing this amount of golf in mind, it comes as no surprise that he is taking any slight injury or niggle extremely seriously.
If Rose is unable to play in the regular tournament at the BMW PGA, we will update you as soon as possible.
