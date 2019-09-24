The 10-time PGA Tour winner urged others to check their bodies for signs after a recent melanoma scare

Justin Thomas Reveals Details Of Melanoma Scare

Justin Thomas has revealed details of his melanoma scare after having a mole from the back of his leg removed.

The 2017 USPGA Champion had a mole checked on his left calf which was removed after his dermatologist told him that it was in the early stages of melanoma.

Melanoma is the most dangerous and rarest form of skin cancer.

The 26-year-old often practises in shorts with his legs exposed to the sun but always puts on sun cream.

He posted details of the scare on social media to encourage others to get checked out.

The most common sign of melanoma is new moles appearing or current moles changing in shape and size.

“I didn’t know very much about melanoma, but I know enough to know that that word melanoma isn’t a good thing,” Thomas, who had multiple moles removed during his younger days, told the PGA Tour.

“So, I was kind of blown away.

“But what kind of put things in perspective for me is he was like, you know, you were very lucky to find this when you did and you were probably about two years away from potentially being, like, a patient in the hospital if you didn’t catch this.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“That’s when I was like, holy crap, this is a serious thing.

“And I don’t know if he was saying that to scare me or if that could have possibly been the truth.

“But after posting what I did and putting it out there and having a lot of people reach out to me, it sounds like I am very fortunate to catch it when I did.”

He said he had the mole removed whilst conscious after shots of novocaine.

“I was on my phone, just laid on my stomach, I was awake, I was talking the whole time,” the 10-time PGA Tour winner said.

“It’s like you can feel someone kind of touching you and, and the pressure, but there’s zero pain, and you can’t feel anything.”

He posted his experience on social media to urge others to check their bodies.

“I didn’t want to put it out there because I didn’t want people to feel sorry for me or feel like I was doing it for that reason.

“But it was just like, hey, you know, this is especially [for] kids.

“I mean, I’m 26 years old. You wouldn’t think that someone my age would have something like this happen to them, who wears sunscreen all the time.

“So, who else is out there that maybe hasn’t gotten checked in a while that should?

Trending On Golf Monthly

“This is kind of going to be a reminder to them to go do that.”