The Thai golfer has had a watch made in honour of him by luxury Singapore company Avantist

Kiradech Aphibarnrat-Inspired Watch Revealed

A new limited edition Kiradech Aphibarnrat-inspired watch has been released and it looks sensational.

The watch is made by luxury brand Avantist, which is based in Singapore but its watches come from Switzerland.

11-time pro winner Kiradech Aphibarnrat is a brand ambassador and he has had a watch made in honour of him.

It was made to celebrate Kiradech earning membership to the PGA Tour.

It is known as the ‘Arm Edition’ and just nine of the models have been made.

The finish is known as Arm Signature Green.

It comes with two straps, one Ballistic Nylon in Arm Signature Green and one Genuine Epsom Calf Leather in the same colour.

It is made out of Sapphire, 18k Gold and Grade 5 Titanium, and features 44 Green Baguette-Cut Tourmaline gems.

It also features Sapphire Glass, Sapphire Crystal with Anti-reflective Treatment and Transparent Sapphire Crystal.

The timepiece is part of ‘La Majeste Tourbillon’ series and was designed by award-winning Sebastien Perret of Etude de Style, current Creative Director at AP and designer of 5 GPHG winning watches.

The watch movement was co-developed with Concepto and based on the 8100 sapphire-bridge tourbillon (movement used in Floyd Mayweather’s $18 Million Jacob & Co Billionaire Watch).

Prices start from £126,000.

