The European Tour is close to Amsterdam this week for the KLM Dutch Open

KLM Dutch Open Golf Betting Tips 2019

The historic Dutch Open has its 100th playing this week and is at a new venue for the moment at The International near Amsterdam.

The event has had some huge winners in the past from Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Payne Stewart and Colin Montgomerie.

There is a long list of great players trying to add their names to the trophy this year – they include Patrick Reed (13/2), Thomas Pieters (12/1), Martin Kaymer (12/1) and Sergio Garcia (14/1).

Last year the event was won by Ashun Wu – the man from China is 80/1 to defend his title.

