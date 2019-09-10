The European Tour is close to Amsterdam this week for the KLM Dutch Open
KLM Dutch Open Golf Betting Tips 2019
The historic Dutch Open has its 100th playing this week and is at a new venue for the moment at The International near Amsterdam.
The event has had some huge winners in the past from Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Payne Stewart and Colin Montgomerie.
There is a long list of great players trying to add their names to the trophy this year – they include Patrick Reed (13/2), Thomas Pieters (12/1), Martin Kaymer (12/1) and Sergio Garcia (14/1).
Last year the event was won by Ashun Wu – the man from China is 80/1 to defend his title.
KLM Dutch Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Lee Westwood 4 points each way at 18/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman won the event in 1999 and has four other top 5s over the years. Top 5 at The Open and that is one of three top 10s so far this year.
Haydn Porteous 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – Five made cuts in a row he is playing solid golf with two top 11s in that time. The course looks like it might suit the big-hitter’s game.
Romain Langasque 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Frenchman has had four top 10s this year including two 3rd placed finishes. Continues his steady rises up the rankings and will no doubt be down to two digits in the near future.
Paul Dunne 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Irishman is having a disappointing year and needs to pick up his results if he is to keep his card for next year. Has had two top 20s in this event before and he is a class act when playing well.
18+ Terms and conditions apply. Please do bet responsibly.