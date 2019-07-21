The World Number One has been disappointed with his putting at Portrush

Koepka: “Nobody Has Hit It Better Than Me This Week”

Brooks Koepka spurned chance after chance on Saturday at the Open Championship to go from three back starting the round to seven back by the end of the day.

The World Numer One constantly gave himself birdie chances but struggled to make a thing in round three as he shot 67 (-4).

The American made six birdies but could have easily made 10 if some more putts had dropped, and his birdie-birdie finish gave his score a huge boost ahead of the final round.

Koepka told the press after his 67 that nobody is hitting it better than him but he is disappointed with his putting.

“Yeah, nobody has hit it better than me this week. I’ve hit it as good as I could possibly imagine,” he said.

“I putted the worst in the entire field, if you look at strokes gained. I don’t know if they have that. It’s been really bad. Very frustrating. Disappointed.”

Koepka believes that the adverse conditions will help him in the final round which he enters seven behind Shane Lowry.

“But thankfully it’s going to blow tomorrow to have any sort of chance. I need to figure out the putter.

“I’ve struck it so good. If it’s going to be windy, you need to be able to strike it good, control your flight, and figure out where you want the ball to end up. If it’s going to blow 30, it can get out of control very quickly.

“I think there’s some weeks where you just don’t make anything. They feel like good putts when they come off the blade. But they’re burning the edge. That’s the only thing I can say. They feel like good putts.

“I’m about to go do a whole bunch of work on that putting green and see if I can somehow confidence, somehow find anything.”

The 29-year-old has won four Majors over the past two years and has finished T2nd, 1st, 2nd in the first three so far this year.

He begins Sunday’s final round in T4th so even if he doesn’t win, he has had a phenomenal season.