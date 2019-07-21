The World Number One says players should be ready to hit when it's their turn

Koepka Questions ‘Frustrating’ JB Holmes’ Slow Play

Brooks Koepka has spoken out on slow play a couple of times already this year and more comments on the issue were inevitable after round four of the Open Championship after he was paired with JB Holmes.

Holmes is synonymous with slow play an was heavily criticised after his Genesis Open victory at Riviera, and he wasn’t the quickest today whilst going round in 87 strokes in the heavy rain and gusty wind at Royal Portrush.

Surpsingly, Koepka wasn’t too negative with his comments regarding JB Holmes after their round but he did question his fellow American’s lack of proactiveness when it comes to preparing for shots.

“I’m ready to go most of the time,” the four-time Major winner said.

“That’s what I don’t understand when it’s your turn to hit, your glove is not on, then you start thinking about it, that’s where the problem lies.

“It’s not that he [JB Holmes] takes that long.

“He doesn’t do anything until his turn.

“That’s the frustrating part. But he’s not the only one that does it out here.

“It was slow, but it wasn’t that bad for his usual pace.

“I thought it was relatively quick for what he usually does.

Koepka said similar things about Bryson DeChambeau earlier this year about him not being ready when it is his turn.

“It really drives me nuts especially when it’s a long hitter because you know you’ve got two other guys or at least one guy that’s hitting before you so you can do all your calculations; you should have your numbers,” he told the Golf Monthly Clubhouse podcast.

The American finished T4th after shooting +3 in the final round, a very decent score when you consider that he began with four bogeys in a row.