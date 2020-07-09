The newly-renovated Spanish resort opens later this month

La Finca Resort Set To Re-Open Following Six Million Euro Investment

Luxury Spanish destination, La Finca Resort, is ready to reopen its doors to visitors at the end of this month following a six million Euro renovation project which has seen the golf courses and gastronomic offerings undergo major redevelopments.

The staggering investment has seen the resort enhance its reputation as the go-to destination in Costa Blanca and includes the introduction of three brand-new restaurants and a winery which are all set to open for the first time on 30th July.

Commenting on the investment, General Manager, Brendan Dwyer, said: “We are very pleased to introduce the latest stage of our ambitious development project which continues to elevate La Finca Resort to the very highest level.

“We’re proud to be a true hub of golf and gastronomy and our latest enhancements help to amplify this further. It is exciting to be able to welcome our guests back this month so that they can experience everything the resort has to offer.”

The venue’s three prestigious golf courses, La Finca, Villamartín and Las Ramblas, have also undergone an extensive enhancement project, including renovation of all the bunkers on La Finca and Villamartín, and the green complexes on all three courses, as well as a restoration of the 16th hole of La Finca.

Complementing this, 40 rooms at the resort’s hotel have been renovated to ‘club level’, which includes a contemporary and sophisticated design, while an array of gastronomic offerings have been introduced to give visitors a true culinary experience.

A new, exclusive hotel bar and terrace, The Hub, will offer guests a leisurely environment in which to relax and dine throughout the day, while the revamped Citrus restaurant will serve the very best in Mediterranean cuisine.

Adding to the dining options, a new Mexican and Italian Fusion restaurant, Frijolino, is set to open in August, followed a few weeks later by the new La Finca Bodega Winery. Ideal for group or individual wine tastings with offerings from the local, national, and international markets, the Bodega will give clients an authentic world-wide wine experience.

Completing the gastronomic investment, La Finca Resort will open its signature paella and brasserie restaurant later this year, providing diners with a true taste of Spain in a luxurious and contemporary setting as part of the new, world class resort.

Another new addition to the resort, the La Finca Sports complex combines sport, nutrition, and well- being. A large training and rehabilitation centre where physical therapy and personal well-being will be practiced, the complex is aimed at both amateur and professional athletes alike. Alongside the new gym complex, a renovation of the tennis and paddle areas will also help to make La Finca Sports Spain’s leading sports resort.

The resort’s reopening comes coincides with La Finca Resort being nominated as Spain’s Leading Sports Resort at the World Travel Awards 2020 and Spain’s Best Golf Hotel at the World Golf Travel Awards 2020 – a duo of accolades which the venue won in 2019.

