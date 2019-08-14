The announcement was made at Stoke Park during the eighth Leadbetter Golf Academy coaching summit

Leadbetter Golf Academy Launches Leadbetter University

Renowned golf coach David Leadbetter, along with his Leadbetter Golf Academy, has just announced the launching of an online platform that uses the latest interactive training techniques to educate and train golf coaches, otherwise known as the Leadbetter University

Announced at Stoke Park during the Leadbetter Golf Academy’s eighth coaching summit, the man famous for coaching some of the finest players in the world said; “It’s an exciting next stage to launch the Leadbetter University. I never attended university myself, so I had to create my own!

“But my philosophy is all about new ways to learn – it is not a methodology which is restricted to certain parameters. You learn by asking questions – not by getting the answers you already thought you knew. It’s happened to me often that when I thought I had the solution, I then found something else I hadn’t thought about before.

“The more questions you ask, the clearer the subject becomes. You learn from people you work with and some of them have disproved what I’d previously thought about something. If you are open-minded, you become a better coach and unless you are learning, you are going backwards – that has always intrigued me as a coach.”