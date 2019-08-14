The announcement was made at Stoke Park during the eighth Leadbetter Golf Academy coaching summit
Leadbetter Golf Academy Launches Leadbetter University
Renowned golf coach David Leadbetter, along with his Leadbetter Golf Academy, has just announced the launching of an online platform that uses the latest interactive training techniques to educate and train golf coaches, otherwise known as the Leadbetter University
Announced at Stoke Park during the Leadbetter Golf Academy’s eighth coaching summit, the man famous for coaching some of the finest players in the world said; “It’s an exciting next stage to launch the Leadbetter University. I never attended university myself, so I had to create my own!
“But my philosophy is all about new ways to learn – it is not a methodology which is restricted to certain parameters. You learn by asking questions – not by getting the answers you already thought you knew. It’s happened to me often that when I thought I had the solution, I then found something else I hadn’t thought about before.
“The more questions you ask, the clearer the subject becomes. You learn from people you work with and some of them have disproved what I’d previously thought about something. If you are open-minded, you become a better coach and unless you are learning, you are going backwards – that has always intrigued me as a coach.”
50 golf professionals and golf experts around the globe attended the event looking to pool all of their ideas and knowledge together. Amongst the speakers and practical demonstrations there were Andrew Nicholson (putting), David Tiberio (fitness and conditioning) and also cricketing legend Andrew Strauss. There were also presentations on biomechanics, youth development and background on Leadbetter Kids.
Tim Bamber, member education coordinator at the PGA, said: “It was a huge privilege to have attended the Leadbetter Golf Summit, to meet David himself and Andrew Strauss. So much expertise and insight was offered from all throughout the two days. The relaxed environment also allowed for everyone to share and learn in a positive way and it’s extremely exciting to see and hear about Leadbetter Golf’s plans for the future.”
