The 24-time European Tour winner won £48k on Wednesday at the Cheltenham Festival
Lee Westwood Wins Big At Cheltenham…Again!
For the second-straight year, Lee Westwood took the bookies to the cleaners at the Cheltenham Festival.
The former World Number One successfully picked 11 winners last time out and this year won a massive £48k off of a £240 ‘Super Heinz’.
Westwood staked £240 on the races and returned over £48,200, writing on Instagram – ‘Boom I love @betfair’.
He was at the festival with his girlfriend and caddie Helen Storey once again, with Westy describing Cheltenham as ‘Christmas in March’.
The 45-year-old backed every single winning horse on day one of the Cheltenham Festival last year to pocket around £22k.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live at the time, “I put £128 on the tote [totejackpot] and it paid just under £22,000.”
The Englishman is currently 62nd in the world having won his first title in three years last December at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
He recorded a T7th finish at the Dubai Desert Classic after a T16 in Abu Dhabi, and was T33rd at the recent WGC-Mexico Championship.
20 Things You Didn’t Know About Lee Westwood
How well do you know the European Tour…
Punter Wins Over 11k On Golf Bet
This punter put £4 on Marc Leishman and…
Man Wins £44,000 From £10 Golf Bet
Stephen has said he will save £38,000 to…
Lee Westwood What’s In The Bag?
We take a look at the clubs Lee…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels