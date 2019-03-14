The 24-time European Tour winner won £48k on Wednesday at the Cheltenham Festival

Lee Westwood Wins Big At Cheltenham…Again!

For the second-straight year, Lee Westwood took the bookies to the cleaners at the Cheltenham Festival.

The former World Number One successfully picked 11 winners last time out and this year won a massive £48k off of a £240 ‘Super Heinz’.

Westwood staked £240 on the races and returned over £48,200, writing on Instagram – ‘Boom I love @betfair’.

He was at the festival with his girlfriend and caddie Helen Storey once again, with Westy describing Cheltenham as ‘Christmas in March’.

The 45-year-old backed every single winning horse on day one of the Cheltenham Festival last year to pocket around £22k.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live at the time, “I put £128 on the tote [totejackpot] and it paid just under £22,000.”

The Englishman is currently 62nd in the world having won his first title in three years last December at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

He recorded a T7th finish at the Dubai Desert Classic after a T16 in Abu Dhabi, and was T33rd at the recent WGC-Mexico Championship.