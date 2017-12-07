The LPGA Tour number one has treated herself to a beautiful Nissan GTR after a rollercoaster year

Lexi Thompson Treats Herself To A Nissan GTR

It’s been a mad year for Lexi Thompson, beginning with the low of the ANA Inspiration before the highs of her Kingsmill Championship win in May and then her Indianapolis win in September.

Lexi then won the LPGA Tour’s Race to the CME Globe as well as the $1m bonus that came with it. And she’s been spending.

The 22-year-old posted this photo of her new Nissan GTR on Instagram:

So I decided to get a @nissan GTR 😎 A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi) on Dec 5, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

Nissan GTR’s retail at around $110,000 but who’s to say she hasn’t got some upgraded extras in there.

Lexi currently ranks 4th in the world, having been as high as number 2 this year.

