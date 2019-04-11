Merseyside Police have confirmed that a microlight aircraft came down on the historic golf course

Light Aircraft Crashes At Royal Birkdale

Merseyside Police have confirmed that a microlight aircraft has crashed at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.

The plane came down at around 7pm according to the police, who confirmed that it caused a fire upon impact.

It is unknown how many people were on board and whether there were any injuries.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm we are tonight, Thursday, 11 April, dealing with an incident in Birkdale.

“At around 7pm this evening emergency services were called to the Royal Birkdale Golf Course following reports a microlight aircraft had crashed.

“Merseyside Fire and Rescue are at the scene distinguishing the fire caused when the aircraft hit the ground. Ambulance crew are also in attendance.

“Road closures are in place on the Coastal Road including Shore Road and Weld Road and we advise motorists to avoid the area.”

This is a breaking news story, check back for further updates.

Royal Birkdale Golf Club has hosted the Open Championship on 10 occasions, most recently in 2016 when Jordan Spieth lifted the Claret Jug.

The Merseyside links course ranks 6th in our UK and Ireland Top 100 Course rankings, making it Golf Monthly’s highest-ranked English course.

