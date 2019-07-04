The Jack Nicklaus designed course celebrates 25 years in July.

London Golf Club Celebrates 25 Years

The London Golf Club will celebrate its 25-year anniversary next month and it will mark the occasion with a Members & Guests 25th Anniversary Cup on Wednesday 10th July 2019.

Officially, the club opened in July 1994 and did so in spectacular fashion on the ‘Heritage’ course. Designer Jack Nicklaus went up against fellow Major winners Seve Ballesteros and Tony Jacklin in a Charity Challenge Skins Match. The mercurial Spaniard emerged victorious thanks to his short game.

Both the ‘Heritage’ and the sister course, the ‘International’, have gone on to host several professional events. The former hosted the 2008 and 2008 European Open which were won by Englishman Ross Fisher, and Frenchman Christian Clever.

The ‘International’ hosted the 2014 Volvo World Matchplay Championship won by Mikko Illonen over Henrik Stenson. It also welcomed competitors for the 2018 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship and will do so again in 2019.

18-time Major winner, legend of the game and the golf course architect, Jack Nicklaus said; “I want to congratulate the club for the 25 years. We’re very proud to be part of it and wish the team a continued success.”

“The whole London Golf Club team is extremely happy to celebrate these 25 Years of history. It’s an important mark for the venue and we’re looking forward to seeing members & guests celebrating with us on the 25th Anniversary Cup” commented Stephen Follet, Chief Executive. “The club had the pleasure of hosting major European Tour events over the past few years and it’s fantastic to be able to host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship once again, in such a special year for us” finalised Follett.

The 2019 Staysure Seniors PGA Championship will take place from the 1st to the 4th of August. For more information on the event visit the European Tour website.

For more news fro the world of golf, don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.