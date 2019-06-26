Spain’s premier golf and leisure destination launches new offers aimed at groups and couples, including unlimited golf across the resort’s three courses

Lumine Reveals New Stay And Play Golf Packages

Lumine Mediterránea Beach & Golf Community, one of Europe’s premier golf destinations, has announced a range of new packages offering unlimited championship-quality golf and Mediterranean culture on the Costa Daurada coastline.

As host venue for the European Tour Final Qualifying Stage for the third time in November, these latest offers are an ideal opportunity for visitors to preview what golf’s next generation will face when they tee it up later in the year, all while soaking up the sun in one of Spain’s most beautiful destinations.

Available from 20 September, a new couples package (from €614/person) includes a four-night stay at the four-star Hotel Magnolia, just a 10-minute drive from the course, in addition to unlimited golf across the full 45-hole layout – including both the Greg Norman designed Hills and Lakes courses.

After the round, visitors will be able to relax together at Lumine’s newly renovated beach club, in addition to sampling one of the eight swimming pools and numerous restaurants or bars on-site.

Nestled between two of Spain’s most celebrated wine districts, guests will even have the chance to indulge in an afternoon of wine tasting at the nearby Priorat facility, before taking a complimentary transfer into the ancient city of Tarragona to see its UNESCO World Heritage sites.

For those feeling more adventurous, there is even the opportunity to visit the nearby PortAventura World theme park.

For bigger groups, Lumine now offers a three-day package (from €499/person) with two days of unlimited golf and use of the resort’s world-class practice facilities, with one in eight bookings coming free from 1 September.

Visitors will also receive a large beer for every ‘Lumine Burger’ they order in the restaurant and free use of a buggy for the second round each day, in addition to complimentary transfers to and from Barcelona airport and a golf shuttle to the course each day.

Calle Carlsson, General Manager, Lumine Mediterránea Beach & Golf Community, said: “Lumine offers a fantastic range of experiences for golfers of all ages and ability. However, it doesn’t stop there, as anyone visiting can hang out in our all-new beach club, relax alongside one of the eight swimming pools on-site or enjoy a tasty bite in our restaurants or bars. There is also plenty to do in the surrounding area, meaning a visit to Lumine is one that will live long in the memory.”

For those looking to celebrate the turn of the year this December, Lumine is offering a New Year’s Eve package (from €599/person) with five nights bed and breakfast between 27 December and 5 January, in addition to unlimited golf and a celebratory gala dinner to see in 2020 in style.

Travellers looking to get away for a longer stay next winter can take advantage of two special packages offering 21-nights (from €2,499/couple) and 28-nights (from €2,933/couple), including an apartment stay and unlimited golf.

It is available between 1 December 2019 and 29 February 2020.

Terms and conditions apply to all bookings – to find out more about Lumine’s range of packages, visit: https://www.lumine.com/en/lumine-travel/

To book your stay at Spain’s premier golf and leisure destination, contact: travel@lumine.com