Machrihanish GC Clubhouse Completely Destroyed In Fire

A devastating fire has completely destroyed the clubhouse at Machrihanish Golf Club in Scotland.

The building went up in flames on Wednesday with the alarm going off at 1.30pm.

Firefighters were tackling the blaze but unfortunately could not save the building.

As well as the loss of the clubhouse, Machrihanish revealed on their Facebook page that the club’s steward and his family have now lost their home.

The club was founded in 1876 and currently ranks 56th in Golf Monthly’s 2019/20 Top 100.

Located on the southern tip of the Mull of Kintyre, Machrihanish is famous for its opening hole which plays over the beach.

The links course was designed by Old Tom Morris and features stunning views of the islands of Jura, Islay and Gigha.

The club released a statement on its Facebook page:

“As many will be aware, absolute devastation has hit Machrihanish Golf Club today.

A fire has ripped through the entire Clubhouse, completely destroying the building.

Fire Fighters have been working tirelessly from lunchtime today to try and contain the fire but unfortunately, despite every effort, they have been unable to save the building.

We at Machrihanish Golf Club would like to express a sincere thank you to all who have helped and provided their support to the Club today, from those who helped to remove as much memorabilia as they possibly could from the lounge early on to all the offers of help and support received.

We would like to express a particular thank you to the hard work of the Fire Fighters, the Ugadale Hotel and the local Coop for supplying food and refreshments to the Fire Fighters throughout the afternoon and evening.

Our thoughts are with all Club Members at this sad time with our heartfelt, special thoughts going to Iain, our Club Steward and his family who have very sadly lost their home.

We will endeavour to keep you updated in due course and our office staff will be in touch with all members in the comings days.”