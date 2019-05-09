James Aducci, the man who won $1.275m on Tiger's Masters win, has had another huge wager

Masters Winning Bettor Puts $100k On Woods Grand Slam

The man who won $1.275m on Tiger Woods at the Masters is at it again.

James Aducci placed his first ever bet on Tiger Woods to win the Green Jacket last month, staking $80,000 at odds of 14/1.

The Big Cat reigned supreme at Augusta National and Aducci picked up almost $1.3m.

He isn’t finished there though, as he has staked another bet on his idol Woods.

“Woods has been my favourite golfer in terms of sheer greatness and ability to do in the moment what the situation requires, the 39-year-old told ESPN in April.

“That’s what I loved about him most.”

Aducci has placed another bet before the year’s second Major, and once again it involves Woods.

However, this time he isn’t just betting on a single outcome.

No, he has put $100k on Tiger to complete the grand slam in 2019 and win the USPGA, US Open and Open Championship.

He got odds of 100/1 so will pick up a cool $10m if Tiger wins the next three Majors, which would actually be more prize money than Woods would pick up if he were to win all four.

“I don’t have interest in the odds Tiger is going to get at the PGA, I’m looking at the Grand Slam,” Adducci told ESPN after the Masters.

“I’m really thinking Grand Slam this year to tie the record, Masters next year to beat the record — that’s how I think this is going to go. I think he is going to do things we’ve never seen before.”

Aducci’s $1.275m win at the Masters was the biggest ever liability in US betting history.

“We will be writing a cheque for $1,275,000 after Tiger delivered for our Las Vegas customer,” said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams at the time.

“As far as we can tell that is the biggest ever sports payout in our 85 year history.”