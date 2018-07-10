Matt Fitzpatrick has the famous phrase stamped on his wedge for this week's Scottish Open

Matt Fitzpatrick Gets ‘It’s Coming Home’ Stamped On His Wedge

England are in the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time in 28 years and the country has gone mad.

Gareth Southgate’s side are now just two wins away from winning the coveted trophy for just the second time and first since 1966, a whole 52 years ago.

Us English love to get ahead of ourselves and the fact that the phrase ‘It’s coming home’, from the 1996 European Championship song, has swept the nation is proof of that.

Golfers are getting into the swing of things too, and Matt Fitzpatrick has got the famous phrase stamped into his wedge.

The four-time European Tour winner showed off his stamped Titleist Vokey SM7 wedge at this week’s Scottish Open and it has been filled with patriotic white and red paint.

Could his special wedge help him to his fifth European Tour title? He’ll be hoping so, although that will mean that he’ll miss the World Cup final.