Matt Kuchar Criticised After Loose Impediment Controversy

Matt Kuchar was heavily criticised by commentators and fans on social media after moving some loose impediments in a waste area during the European Masters.

The American appeared to be in a bunker but contrasting reports say that it was actually a waste area, and Kuch was moving the loose impediments to improve his lie.

Kuchar was being guided by a Rules Official who was clearly fine with his actions, although Mark Roe in commentary wasn’t happy.

“Well he’s gonna have a perfect lie in a minute if he keeps going,” Mark Roe said on Sky Sports.

“So what he is doing is he is treating them like they’re all loose impediments and it’ll be on a tee peg shortly,” he continued.

“Well he is doing it very quickly isn’t he because what he has been told is he can move the bigger bits but what he is doing is he is moving everything so just get him a spade and he’ll be fine.”

A german rules official tweeted that the waste areas at Green Eagle GC feature crushed marble which is defined as a loose impediment by a local rule.

Kuchar was roasted on social media with accusations of cheating, although moving loose impediments is perfectly fine according to Rule 15.1a.

‘Without penalty, a player may remove a loose impediment anywhere on or off the course, and may do so in any way’ is what Rule 15.1a says.

Players are also allowed to remove loose impediments in bunkers, including ‘any reasonable touching or movement of the sand in the bunker that happens while doing so.’

A player does get a penalty if ‘his or her actions in touching the sand improve the conditions affecting the stroke.’

Kuchar did appear to ‘improve the conditions affecting the stroke’ but because the sandy area he was in wasn’t actually a bunker he is clear of any offence.

It has been a nightmare year for Kuchar in regards to PR with his public image in tatters after the whole ‘caddie gate’ with his payment to Mexican local caddie El Tucan creating controversy as well as an incident with Sergio Garcia over a gimme at the WGC-Match Play and a further controversy over a requested free drop at the Memorial Tournament.

However, in this instance he may feel that he has been slightly hard done by.

