Matt Wallace Named As The Belfry Ambassador

Four-time European Tour winner, Matt Wallace has been named as an ambassador for The Belfry Hotel & Resort.

Last year, Wallace had the best season of his career and shot up the world rankings to 44th place.

He won the Hero Indian Open, BMW International Open, Made in Denmark, and finished T19th in the USPGA Championship.

Wallace will lead campaigns for one of the Top 100 Golf Courses UK and Ireland.

The Belfry was voted “World’s Best Golf Hotel” and “England’s Best Golf Course” at the World Golf Awards 2018.

The 28-year-old announced his partnership with The Belfry whilst preparing for a promising season, featuring his Masters debut in April.

He said, “It’s a real honour to be representing The Belfry and I’m proud to be associated with one of our country’s most iconic venues.

The Belfry has hosted the Ryder Cup on four occasions as well as numerous European Tour tournaments and one of my first sporting memories is Tiger Woods playing here and Phillip Price beating Phil Mickelson in 2002. The courses, hotel and all the facilities are first class, so I am looking forward to our partnership and an exciting year.”

Resort Director James Stewart commented that “It’s fantastic to be able to name Matt Wallace as our ambassador. Matt’s rise over the last three years has been remarkable and we’re delighted to be part of what is sure to be a bright future. The Belfry continues to go from strength to strength and we’re thrilled to be working with Matt and wish him the very best of luck this year.”

Wallace will be one to watch this year as he chases a spot in the 2020 team Ryder Cup Team.

