The European Tour are in the Indian Ocean this week

Mauritius Open Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour continues before its Christmas break with the Mauritius Open being played at Heritage Golf Club in Mauritius.

Last season the event was won by Kurt Kitayama, although this was at a different course, which may be one of the reason’s why the reigning champion is missing this week.

Favourites are Belgians Thomas Pieters (8/1) and Thomas Detry (12/1), but with the two winners of this event when played at this venue both being South Africans there are plenty of people from there hoping to make it a hattrick of wins for the Rainbow Nation.

Check out how the GM Tipster has been doing this year with our golf betting tips homepage.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Mauritius Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

George Coetzee 5 points each way at 15/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African won this event in 2015 and was in the top 10 in 2017 – he is also in good form having won the Vodacom Origins Final on the Sunshine Tour just a month ago. Has had 10 starts since his last missed cut – I expect to see him feature on Sunday!

Dean Burmester 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The big-hitting South African should like the challenge this week he has done well here in the past finishing 27th and 20th – he was 14th a couple of weeks back in Portugal.

Haydn Porteous 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Another South African who has played here before with mixed success (a best round of 66 a worst of 76) – perhaps also a way of describing his career so far where his inconsistency has dogged him.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Hennie Otto 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – Tipped him last week and think he is still worth going for at this price – finished 49th last week in South Africa and has had 5 top 20s in a row before that.

18+ Terms and Conditions Apply. Please bet responsibly.