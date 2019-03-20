Expand Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?

Maybank Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Fabrizo Zanotti 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet –The man from Paraguay won this event in 2017 with a fantastic eagle on the final hole. He has also been in good form with an 11th and 2nd in his last two events.

Adri Arnaus 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – A debutant in the field but has been trending towards a victory with a 14th and 2nd the last two weeks. The Spaniard has risen 400 world ranking spots in the past year.

Shubhankar Sharma 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – Defending champion and also a bit of an enigma. Two-time winner on the European Tour, but had four top 10s last year compared to 14 missed cuts. Obviously likes the course and think that at these odds is worth a punt.

Zach Murray 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – The young Australian won on his last outing, at the New Zealand Open, to rise from 822nd in the World rankings to 320th. He sits second on the Asian Order of Merit currently and looks like a hot prospect – a lovely each way bet to have.

18+. Terms and Conditions Apply. Please bet responsibly and the best of luck!