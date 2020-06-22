Michelle Wie Gives Birth To Daughter

Elliott Heath

The 2014 US Women's Open champion and her husband welcomed their new daughter Makenna Kamalei Yoona West into the world

Michelle Wie Gives Birth To Daughter

Michelle Wie Gives Birth To Daughter

Michelle Wie and her husband have had a daughter, the LPGA Tour pro announced on social media.

Wie shared an image on social media of her baby, named Makenna Kamalei Yoona West.

“Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you,” she wrote.

“Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe.

“You are our entire world we can’t wait to watch you grow.”

View this post on Instagram

Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you. Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe. You are our entire 🌎 we can’t wait to watch you grow. ❤️ 6/19/20 ❤️

A post shared by Michelle Wie West (@michellewiewest) on

Wie and her husband Jonnie West got married last year in Beverly Hills.

Jonnie is the son of US basketball legend Jerry West, and he is Director of Basketball Operations for the Golden State Warriors.

Jonnie West and Michelle Wie attend Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 2019 at Sunset Room Hollywood on July 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Wie last played at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last June where she shot 22 over par to miss the cut.

The 30-year-old had struggled with a wrist injury and took time off before the event and has not played since.

Wie struggled with her wrist in her last start at the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

She has, however, expressed a desire to return to competitive golf.

The Hawaiian is one of the biggest names in women’s golf and has won five times on the LPGA Tour, including the 2014 US Women’s Open.

She turned professional at the age of 16, although she made the cut in two Majors at the age of 13.

Wie also played in numerous men’s events and made the cut at the 2006 SK Telecom Open on the Asian Tour.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram