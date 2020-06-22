The 2014 US Women's Open champion and her husband welcomed their new daughter Makenna Kamalei Yoona West into the world

Michelle Wie Gives Birth To Daughter

Michelle Wie and her husband have had a daughter, the LPGA Tour pro announced on social media.

Wie shared an image on social media of her baby, named Makenna Kamalei Yoona West.

“Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you,” she wrote.

“Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe.

“You are our entire world we can’t wait to watch you grow.”

Wie and her husband Jonnie West got married last year in Beverly Hills.

Jonnie is the son of US basketball legend Jerry West, and he is Director of Basketball Operations for the Golden State Warriors.

Wie last played at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last June where she shot 22 over par to miss the cut.

The 30-year-old had struggled with a wrist injury and took time off before the event and has not played since.

She has, however, expressed a desire to return to competitive golf.

The Hawaiian is one of the biggest names in women’s golf and has won five times on the LPGA Tour, including the 2014 US Women’s Open.

She turned professional at the age of 16, although she made the cut in two Majors at the age of 13.

Wie also played in numerous men’s events and made the cut at the 2006 SK Telecom Open on the Asian Tour.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram