Haraldur Magnus, from Iceland, has revealed his interesting practice method ahead of the 147th Open Championship
Midnight Man Haraldur Magnus Looks To Light Up Carnoustie
There are no shortage of interesting backstories coming into this week’s Open Championship at Carnoustite, but Iceland’s Haraldur Magnus might just have the most intriguing of them all.
Practising under the midnight sun has given Iceland’s first Major representative a unique kind of preparation coming into The Open, but it didn’t prove to be a handicap as he made a charge up the leaderboard on the back nine of his opening round.
The 27-year-old has grown up in a country not suited to golf in terms of year-round practice opportunities, given Iceland’s winter darkness, which has limited Magnus to playing a significant amount of him time playing from May to September.
He booked his spot at Carnoustie through Final Qualifying at Prince’s after finishing one stroke ahead of former US Open champion Retief Goosen.
And despite making a habit of taking to the course at midnight, he arrived at Carnoustie optimistic of making a big impression.
“I grew up playing in exactly these conditions and I love links golf,” said Magnus.
“I played at Carnoustie in the 2015 Amateur Championship and there was no wind that day, so it wasn’t too tough. But you could see that when the wind is blowing it can be absolutely horrifying.”
Prince’s was the 2017 Icelandic champion’s first attempt at qualifying and with rounds of 72 and 70 he achieved his target.
During his time at the University of Louisiana Magnus enjoyed two victories and boasts three runner-up finishes on the Nordic Golf League.
After going out in 40, Magnus looked set for a short stay at Carnoustie, before coming to life on on the 10th, with further birdies following at the 13th and 14th.
Back-to-back bogeys checked his progress at 15 and 16, before he delighted the galleries with a pair of unlikely birdies on the final two holes.