Haraldur Magnus, from Iceland, has revealed his interesting practice method ahead of the 147th Open Championship

Midnight Man Haraldur Magnus Looks To Light Up Carnoustie

There are no shortage of interesting backstories coming into this week’s Open Championship at Carnoustite, but Iceland’s Haraldur Magnus might just have the most intriguing of them all.

Practising under the midnight sun has given Iceland’s first Major representative a unique kind of preparation coming into The Open, but it didn’t prove to be a handicap as he made a charge up the leaderboard on the back nine of his opening round.

The 27-year-old has grown up in a country not suited to golf in terms of year-round practice opportunities, given Iceland’s winter darkness, which has limited Magnus to playing a significant amount of him time playing from May to September.

He booked his spot at Carnoustie through Final Qualifying at Prince’s after finishing one stroke ahead of former US Open champion Retief Goosen.

And despite making a habit of taking to the course at midnight, he arrived at Carnoustie optimistic of making a big impression.

“I grew up playing in exactly these conditions and I love links golf,” said Magnus.

“I played at Carnoustie in the 2015 Amateur Championship and there was no wind that day, so it wasn’t too tough. But you could see that when the wind is blowing it can be absolutely horrifying.”