The Scottish links' 2nd fairway has been covered in a "thick carpet" of sand

Freak Storm Leaves Montrose Golf Club Covered In Sand

Montrose Golf Club in Scotland, the fifth-oldest course in the world, is very near to the sea and currently looks like a beach.

The 1562 Medal Course at the club was deluged in sand after “biblical” weather conditions.

Strong winds blew sand from the beach onto the course, leaving bunkers and holes completely filled in and a “thick carpet” of sand across the 2nd fairway.

The 2nd hole was affected the worst and has been out of play after the sandstorm on Monday.

Greenkeepers have been working hard to get the hole back in play, although it isn’t expected to be playable until an industrial blower is brought in to help.

Head Greenkeeper Darren McLoughlin told the Courier, “The weather was absolutely biblical.

“I have been here for six months myself. I’m told the first time this happened was last year but not to this extent. This is the worst they have ever seen it.

“This is a result of coastal erosion, the dunes slightly just retreating towards the golf course.