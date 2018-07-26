The Ryder Cup winning captain says Thomas Bjorn's team could be the best ever

Monty: ‘2018 European Ryder Cup Side Best Ever’

Thomas Bjorn’s European Ryder Cup side attempt to regain the trophy in September at Le Golf National after losing 17-11 at Hazeltine in 2016.

The Europeans are underdogs if you look at the odds, with the USA side boasting the likes of Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and potentially Tiger Woods.

However, Colin Montgomerie, playing in this week’s Senior Open at St Andrews, says Bjorn should be “very, very confident” and that he may possess the best European side in history.

“It was him and McIlroy and Rose came through very well, and you put all those three together with Molinari’s win, Thomas is probably looking at the best team that we’ve had assembled for, well, almost ever.”

Monty also believes that none of the players making their first Ryder Cup appearances can realistically be called rookies anymore.

“When you add up the new boys coming through, they are not rookies anymore, the way that we were in ’91, you know.

“It’s very much world players now. Alex Noren hasn’t played before, but he’s a world player. Jon Rahm, world player. Molinari’s played before, and Tommy Fleetwood, world player. And these are rookies. Now, we haven’t had that before. Our rookies were rookies and had to be hidden and, you know, protected, fathered, really, through that.”