The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers has invited 12 women to become members of the club for the first time

Muirfield Invites Women Members After 2017 Vote

The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers (HCEG), which has its home at Muirfield in East Lothian, Scotland, has formally invited women to become members for the first time since voting to change the club’s rules in 2017.

Twelve women, along with three men, have been invited to take up membership from 1st July after taking part in the club’s traditional process, which the club say is the same for all members.

The club voted to allow women members in March 2017 by a majority of 80%, beating the two-thirds it needed which it failed to reach in 2016.

Muirfield was then taken off of the Open rota after the vote in 2016 but was re-instated after the successful vote to allow women members.

The course, which ranks 3rd in our UK and Ireland Top 100, last hosted the Open in 2013 when Phil Mickelson won the Claret Jug for the first time.

It could host in 2023, as that will likely be the next time Scotland hosts the world’s oldest Major.

The HCEG was founded in 1744 and is recognised as the oldest golf club in the world.

Muirfield was built in 1891 and it has since gone on to host 16 Open Championships.

Alistair Campbell, captain of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, said:

“It is my great pleasure to announce that 12 women have been formally invited to join the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers this month.

“This marks a milestone in the Club’s illustrious history, and we look forward to welcoming all of our new members to share in the great values and traditions of our club.

“We are delighted now to have completed the extensive renovation of the Clubhouse which includes improvements to the whole building for the first time since 1980.

“We now have a Clubhouse that matches our world-class golf course.”

The renovated Muirfield Clubhouse, which was originally built in 1891, also houses an exceptional display of the club’s history and memorabilia.

It includes a showcase of the ’13 Rules of Golf’ – the earliest known written rules of the game which were drafted by the club in March 1744.

Also on display is the Silver Club, the sport’s first trophy, which was presented on March 7th, 1744.

How to become a member at Muirfield:

As is the tradition at HCEG, individuals who are invited to become members of the club must first be proposed and seconded by existing members and five referees.

The club’s membership is then invited to write in support, or otherwise, of those put forward, who are personally known to them or have golfed with them.

This process is the same for men and women.

Twelve women, two of whom are overseas candidates, have now successfully progressed to this final stage of the approval process.

They have now been formally invited to join as members of The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers.

Alistair Campbell added:

“This year marks the 275th anniversary of the club’s first recorded golf competition.

“We are proud of our club’s rich history but equally excited for its future and the part all of our new members will play in the club’s cherished traditions.”