The old Oadby GC course has been refurbished into a nine holer called 'The Gallops' and is opening soon
New Gallops Nine Hole Course Opening In Leicester
A new refurbished 9 hole course course is set to open soon in Leicestershire, a project that been overseen by award-winning PGA Advanced Fellow Anders Mankert.
His 9-holes Gallops course, including three new holes, will be the second phase of an etensive redevelopment of the old Oadby course which closed in spring 2012.
Phase 1 was Anders Mankert’s new highly sophisticated driving range with touchscreen Top Tracer technology to each of the 16-bays.
This has proved extremely popular with visitors – golfers and families alike – since it opened late last year.
Now the scene is set for the eagerly awaited opening of the 9 holes he leased of the original 18-holes course.
Mankert explained: “Work on the course itself was affected by last summer’s torrid heat and I wanted to ensure they would be completely ready for play when I opened them.
“It is incredibly exciting. The warmer spell of weather has helped. So has the new irrigation system, but I am absolutely determined all the holes should be in the condition I want, so have not rushed them at all.
“They look really attractive and I have enjoyed playing them myself. They are a good challenge, 3,000 yards long, with a par of 35, from the champions tees. But there is a choice of three tees from which golfers can choose to play – the oak log tees, where the markers were created from an old oak which had to be cut down to build the new driving range, from the horseshoes, or the whites.
“There is a new 485-yard par 5 – the 5th – two new par 3’s – the 4th.and the 8th – 150 and 140-yards respectively.
“Golfers can play from whichever tees they choose. We just want everyone who comes along to have some fun. The accent is firmly on enjoyment on the new course, just as it is on the driving range.
“We do not have any stiff rules and regulations regarding dress, just encourage everyone to make the most of all our facilities, and respect them while they are here.
“The response to the driving range has exceeded my expectations in the interest it has created.
“Everyone is excited about the opening of the new course too, so I am hopeful this enthusiasm is maintained once we are ready to go.
“The atmosphere is always lively here, no matter what time of the day or evening, people decide to pop in – on their way to or from work perhaps, or for an evening out with friends with a sporting theme at its heart.
“They may come for tuition, to hit balls, or just for a coffee. Now they will have the extra option of a round of golf.”
Work is already underway on yet more facilities at the Leicester Golf Centre. Mankert will be opening a top class short game area, which will be open to visitors free of charge.
He added: “I am confident this will be the best amenity of the type anywhere in the county. Golfers will be able to practice all types of shot, including chipping and pitching to a putting green. There will be bunkers of four different depths too so they can focus on their short game skills.”
Leicester Golf Centre is opening from 8am-10pm daily.
Coaching is available with Anders Mankert, or with his PGA assistant Tom James, for beginners, including juniors upwards, as well as more accomplished golfers – men and women, boys and girls – looking to achieve their full potential in the game.