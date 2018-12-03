From 2019 the rules regarding loose impediments and unplayable lies in bunkers are changing
New Golf Rules Explained: Bunker Changes
There are two key changes to note when it comes to bunkers…
￼Touching or moving loose impediments or sand in a bunker
Current Rule
In a bunker, you must not touch the sand with either hand or club, or touch or move any loose impediments in the hazard.
From 2019
You will be able to touch or move loose impediments in a bunker and generally touch the sand with hand or club.
However, you still must not deliberately touch it to test its condition.
Prohibitions for practice swings and grounding the club at address or on the backswing will remain.
The challenge of bunkers is meant to be playing from sand and not having to also deal with pine cones, twigs etc.
The remaining restrictions will ensure nothing is done to reduce that test.
New Golf Rules Explained: Local Rules
The new golf rules come into play very…
World Handicap System Explained: What Does It Mean For You?
In 2020, a new World Handicap System will…
Top 100 Golf Courses UK and Ireland 2019/20
Look at the new full list of Top…
Unplayable ball in bunker
Current Rule
You may only drop outside the bunker when proceeding under the stroke and distance option (1 on diagram) of the unplayable ball Rule.
If dropping back on line (2), or within two club-lengths (3), you must drop within the bunker.
From 2019 An additional option will allow you to drop back on line outside the bunker, but under penalty of two strokes (4).
Steep-faced bunkers can present a real challenge, and this additional option will help those faced with shots they struggle to play to keep a round going.
At the moment, if you play a bunker shot and leave it in there, there is then no option at all to drop outside.
This new Rule will ensure you always have the choice to drop outside the bunker, but it will cost you an extra penalty stroke.
Read more: New Golf Rules Explained: Local Rule Changes
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels