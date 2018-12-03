From 2019 the rules regarding loose impediments and unplayable lies in bunkers are changing

New Golf Rules Explained: Bunker Changes

There are two key changes to note when it comes to bunkers…

￼Touching or moving loose impediments or sand in a bunker

Current Rule

In a bunker, you must not touch the sand with either hand or club, or touch or move any loose impediments in the hazard.

From 2019

You will be able to touch or move loose impediments in a bunker and generally touch the sand with hand or club.

However, you still must not deliberately touch it to test its condition.

Prohibitions for practice swings and grounding the club at address or on the backswing will remain.

The challenge of bunkers is meant to be playing from sand and not having to also deal with pine cones, twigs etc.

The remaining restrictions will ensure nothing is done to reduce that test.