New Golf Rules Explained: Putting Green

Below we explain the changes that will come into play for 2019 on the putting green, including putting with the flagstick in, repairing damage on the green, your golf ball moving on the green and more…

Putting with the flagstick in

Current Rule

If you putt from on the green and the ball strikes the unattended flagstick in the hole, you will be penalised.

From 2019

There will be no penalty stroke if a ball played from the green strikes the flagstick in the hole.

A number of factors have contributed to this change, not least the potential to speed up play and reduce wear and tear around the hole, especially during the off-season.

Being able to putt to an unattended flagstick should also put an end to that slightly awkward scenario when your opponent or fellow competitor is attending the flagstick for you and accidentally allows your ball to strike it, resulting in you incurring a penalty.

Ball moved on the green

Current Rule

If you, your partner or your caddie accidentally cause your ball to move anywhere on the course, you will be penalised.

From 2019

You will no longer be penalised if such accidental movement occurs on the green, something already available via Local Rule since 2017.

The ever-better quality and speed of today’s greens has increased the chance of balls moving, and often when a player has accidentally moved or touched the ball.

With such movements usually small and the ball easily replaced, any penalty seems unduly harsh.