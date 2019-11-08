The One Direction star was the first celebrity to take on the 60-second challenge...

WATCH: Niall Horan Takes On American Golf’s Pressure Putt Challenge

Nationwide golf retailer American Golf has teed off its new celebrity Pressure Putt Challenge with avid golf fan and one of pop music’s biggest names, Niall Horan.

The former One Direction star, who is the Director of Modest! Golf Management, stepped up to the tee in the high pressure minute-long challenge to see how many putts of increasing difficulty he could sink.

Competitors are allowed 60 seconds to hole as many putts in a row at two foot increments starting from two foot.

If you miss though, you have to start again!

Watch Niall take on the American Golf Pressure Putt Challenge below –

With the pressure on, Niall reached the six foot mark on three occasions before pulling his eight foot putt wide.

“I could only sadly get to six foot, let’s see who’s next,” Horan said.

Alongside Niall, American Golf is inviting stars of stage, screen and sport to take on the pressure putt challenge.

Over the next six weeks a new celebrity will take on the challenge each week to see if they can surpass Niall’s score of six foot.

First up next Monday will be Cold Feet star James Nesbitt, with legendary jockey A.P. McCoy, ex Liverpool footballer and Sky pundit Jamie Carragher and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker following soon after.

Video of each new challenger will go live on American Golf’s social channels on Mondays at 9pm, and as you’ll see, when the pressure is on these household names can take the challenge very seriously indeed.

