The six-time Major winner damaged the set of the Dan Patrick Show whilst imitating Garcia

WATCH: Nick Faldo Imitates Angry Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia was disqualified for violent misconduct at the Saudi International during his third round, and then footage was released of him getting angry in a bunker on the previous day.

Six-time Major winner and former World No.1 Nick Faldo retweeted a few tweets joking about Garcia’s actions and he then imitated the Spaniard in a clip on US TV.

Faldo was on the range during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Dan Patrick Show where he was hitting shots using techniques from famous players.

He then imitated Sergio Garcia, and smashed his club into the ground, knocking the range balls here, there and everywhere as well as damaging the set.

Watch at around 1 min 30:

Faldo described Garcia in the bunker: “We’ve killed an odd snake in the bunker, but he looked more like one of those turtles, you know, laying eggs on the beach in Madagascar or the Galapagos Islands.”

Golf Monthly Podcast Search for 'Golf Monthly Clubhouse' in your usual podcast provider to subscribe Golf Monthly Instruction

The Englishman famously described the Spaniard as “useless” during the 2008 Ryder Cup when Garcia lost 5&4 to Anthony Kim and failed to win a match at Valhalla.

The 2017 Masters champion also made a comment about Faldo after he became Europe’s all-time record points scorer at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

He overtook Nick Faldo and said, “This means a lot to me. I have passed some of my heroes today—and Nick Faldo.”

Earlier this week, World No.2 Brooks Koepka said that Garcia acted like a child and should grow up.

“To act like a child out there is not cool. It’s not setting a good example and it’s not cool to us, showing us no respect or anybody else.”

“That’s just Sergio acting like a child.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“You’re 40-years-old so you gotta grow up eventually.”