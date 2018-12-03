The Rumanza course, opening in 2020, will become the Faldo Design's 28th course

Nick Faldo To Design Pakistan’s First Championship Golf Course

Pakistan is to get its first ever championship layout and six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo is the man behind it.

The Rumanza course, located within the model Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Multan residential community in Pakistan’s 5th largest city, is set to open in 2020 and is the most ambitious golf course construction project in Pakistan’s history.

Over the next 18 months, Lead Golf Course Architect, Andrew Haggar and Director of Design & Operations, Gareth Williams, will work with an extensive on-site team who will establish Faldo’s design philosophy, prioritising golf course strategy, memorability and embracing the existing natural environment.

Throughout the construction phase, the golf course will also take the most advanced environmentally-friendly measures into consideration.

Faldo will return to Multan during construction in order to survey progress of a design process which will require careful collaboration with the wider project team in order to deliver a high quality, sustainable golf course experience.

Once opened for play, Rumanza will become the 28th completed Faldo Design layout within an ever-growing portfolio.

A central component of the high-end DHA Multan residential community, the golf course will build upon a comprehensive health and well-being experience for residents with a strong leisure component.