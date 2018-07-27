Play in the Rainbow Trust Golf Day to help support more families with a seriously ill child.

Take Part In The 2018 Rainbow Trust Golf Day

The Rainbow Trust Annual Golf Day is quickly coming round again and this year will be taking place at Tyrrells Wood Golf Club in Surrey on Friday, 17th August.

With its unique parkland / downland character and Grade II Listed clubhouse, Tyrrells Wood has long been recognised as one of the finest venues in Surrey.

The course was originally designed by five-times Open Champion, James Braid, to provide a tough but rewarding challenge.

The day will start with bacon butties and an opportunity to size up the competition, followed by a fourball on the beautiful 18 hole course and a three course dinner, prize giving and entertainment in the evening.

The competition is run under Stableford rules, with tee off times starting at 11am.

For more information and to book visit here.

Alternatively you can contact Candy Elton on 01372 220042 or email candy.elton@rainbowtrust.org.uk

Golf Monthly Instruction

The cost per team of four is £400, which includes breakfast, 18 holes, three course dinner, prize giving ceremony and evening entertainment.

There will also be a raffle, auction, and other fundraising opportunities on the day.