The GM forum gathered at Coventry GC on August 15 to remember Rickg and play for the Rickg Memorial Trophy on a superb day organised by Fish (Robin Hopkins)

2019 RickG Memorial Trophy Report

On Thursday August 15, members of the Golf Monthly website forum, along with a number of invited guests including Golf Monthly staff, converged on Coventry Golf Club in Warwickshire for the second staging of the Rickg Memorial Trophy, organised by Robin Hopkins, aka longstanding forumer, Fish. The 51 people taking part came from as far afield as Newcastle upon Tyne, Devon, Somerset and Kent, mostly on day trips.

Rick Garg, one of the Golf Monthly website forum’s most enthusiastic members and a mad-keen golfer, sadly passed away three years ago, and Coventry Golf Club had very kindly granted courtesy of the course and a shotgun start for the day, with greenstaff working tirelessly to prepare the course to a very high standard following non-stop heavy rain the day before.

The goal of the day was to remember Rick, enjoy a round on the fine parkland course, and raise vital funds for the work of the British Heart Foundation. It was a resounding success on all three counts, with some taking better advantage of Coventry’s five par 5s than others.

A number of spot prizes for nearest the pins, longest drives and assorted other challenges were on offer along with a very generous prize for the top-scoring forum member of a Stewart Golf push trolley, kindly donated by the successful British company. After the golf, Robin thanked them and a host of other companies and individuals for their assistance and generosity with prizes, raffle prizes and much more, including the other main sponsors – Lamkin Grips, Galvin Green and RMH Same Day Couriers.

The weather, mercifully, played ball with all 18 holes completed without a drop of rain and plenty of sunshine on offer. Following a hearty meal in the clubhouse afterwards looking out over the 18th hole, the main individual prizes went to…

Leading forumer – 35 points – Michael Marshall (Treeseeker)

1st – 39 points – Jason Smith

2nd – 38 points – Joel Tadman

3rd – 36 points – Damien Darby

Treeseeker was presented with the wood-carved Rickg Memorial Trophy, and the total amount raised for the British Heart Foundation was an excellent £2,265.

There were a number of ex-serviceman in the field, including a group from the Royal Tank Regiment Society, and Rick Garg was himself an ex-RAF man, something that had led to him setting up the annual Golf Monthly forum Help for Heroes charity day. This successful event is celebrating its 10th anniversary at Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey in September 2019, having already raised an incredible £100,000+ to date.

It is hoped that the Rickg Memorial Trophy will also become an annual event to help celebrate the life of one of the Golf Monthly forum’s most popular characters, while also raising vital funds for the work of the British Heart Foundation.

