Amazon Prime Day is here! Here's how to find the best golf deals today
Amazon Prime Day 2019 Best Golf Deals
Prime Day is Amazon’s annual deals event just for Prime members. Membership costs £7.99 per month, plus a 30-day free trial is offered. To access the offer visit this Amazon page.
Last year there were Prime Day flash sales on a huge range of golf items such as golf balls, full sets, range finders, tracking devices, training aids, golf bags, apparel, and more – and this year is expected to be even better!
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Think of it as another Black Friday. Prime Day is a 36-hour flash sale from Amazon, where, for one day only, consumers can grab a whole host of bargains.
It’s online only and is held to mark Amazon’s birthday. Prime Day started in 2015 on Amazon’s 20th birthday, with this year being its 22nd.
Last year there were over 100,000 items in the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Remember, to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day you need to be an Amazon Prime member, which costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, however there are ways around it. For instance, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, but make sure you cancel within the 30 days or you will be charged. Also, Amazon is known for offering a special discounted Prime Day joining rate a few days before Prime Day itself – so keep a lookout!
When is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime day will start on Monday 15th July and will run until the end on Tuesday 16th July.
Do keep a look-out in the days leading up to Prime Day, as last year there were 3,000 items in the sale in the week before Prime Day, with Amazon putting items in the sale in specific categories each day – including golf.
Amazon Prime Day 2019 Best Golf Deals
Garmin Approach S10 Lightweight GPS Golf Watch
- Sleek, lightweight and easy-to use GPS golf watch with a high-resolution, sunlight-readable display
- Preloaded courses to access more than 41, 000 golf courses around the world plus free course updates
- Provides yardages to the front, back and middle of the green as well as hazards and doglegs
Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Heart Rate and Activity Monitor – Black
Price – £109.99 LOWEST EVER PRICE Save 45%
BUY NOW: Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Headset for just £109.99 Save £90!
- Enhanced wireless connectivity, high quality calls and music, plus personalised sound with equalizer profiles and settings
- Waterproof design and 3-year warranty against sweat
- 50% more battery life – 4.5 hours talk/music time in earbuds; coupled with a portable charging case giving a total of 13.5 hours battery life
Under Armour Men’s EU Tech Pant Trousers
Price – £24.99 Save 50%
BUY NOW: Under Armour Men’s EU Tech Pant Trousers for £24.99 SAVE 50%
- Smooth, stretchy woven fabric is light but feels substantial
- Four-way stretch construction moves better in every direction
- Body: 96% Polyester, 4% Elastane
- Material wicks sweat and dries fast
- Flat-front, four-pocket design
Huawei Watch 2 4G Sport Smartwatch – Black
Price –£189.99 Save 41%
BUY NOW: Huawei Watch 2 4G Sport Smart watch for £189.99 SAVE £130
- Huawei Watch 2 4G supports a SIM card. Get calls and messages whenever you go, NFC support enables Android Pay for quick and easy payments even without your phone.
- Sports optimized tailored training plans, reports, and suggestions with multiple exercises featured. With GPS and continuous heart rate monitor to help track your fitness.
- Compatible with Android Wear 2.0 and iOS. See important details at a glance including incoming calls, SMS messages, emails, calendar events, and notifications from social networking apps.
Under Armour Men’s Webbing 2.0 Men’s Belt
Price – £12.33
BUY NOW: Under Armour Men’s Webbing 2.0 Men’s Belt for £12.33
- Durable webbed construction offers just enough flexibility
- Metal clamp-shut buckle and end tipping feature embossed details
- Adjustable, cut-to-fit sizing (One size fits all)
- Reversible to solid back colour
- Width: 3.5 cm
Under Armour Men’s UA Match Play Golf Shoes
Price – £114.51 SAVE £20.49
BUY NOW – Under Armour Men’s UA Match Play Golf Shoes for £114.51 SAVE £20.49
- Breathable, Clarino microfiber upper & a lightweight waterproof membrane keep you cool & dry
- 2 Year Limited Waterproof Warranty
- Outer Material: Synthetic
- Inner Material: Textile
- Sole: EVA
Bolle Unisex Flyair Sunglasses Lenses Modulator V3 Golf Oleo
Price – £72 (save £43.56)
BUY NOW: Bolle Unisex Flair Sunglasses for £72 SAVE £43.56
- Photochromic lenses
- Anti fog
- Designed for easy use
Srixon UltiSoft Golf Balls (One Dozen)
Price – £13.99 SAVE 42%
BUY NOW: Srixon Ultisoft balls for £13.99 SAVE 42%
- ENHANCED SHORT GAME CONTROL A thin ionomer cover made with a blend of RABALONHR+ and Pana-Tetra offers an ultra-soft impact on all scoring shots around the green.
- HIGHER LAUNCH ANGLE The super low compression E.G.G. core creates a higher launch angle, resulting in longer distance for low to mid swing speeds.
- LONGER, STRAIGHTER DISTANCE The 324 advanced dimple pattern reduces drag and enhances aerodynamics, which improving accuracy and distance off the tee
PuttOut Pro Golf Putting Mat
Price – £49.99 SAVE £20
BUY NOW: PuttOut Pro Golf Putting Mat for £49.99 SAVE £20
- For any golfer a home putting set-up is an essential training tool, and the PuttOut Putting Mat makes practice enjoyable, effective and easy to fit into your day wherever you are.
- Constructed with a durable, heavy-rubber backing to allow the mat to lie smooth and flat on any surface, easily roll the mat away and into the compact carry bag for practice on the go.
- The high quality cut-pile surface is designed to accurately replicate a medium-to-fast green, with a stim meter reading of 10.
- Printed alignment guides, target points and distance markings which allow you to practice with just a putter and a ball.
- The putting mat is compatible with any flat putting cup, but for best results use with the revolutionary PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer for the ultimate putting practice set-up.
adidas Men’s Adicross Bounce Golf Shoes
Price – From £75
BUY NOW: adidas Men’s Adicross Bounce Golf Shoes from £75
- Outer Material: Fabric
- Inner Material: Synthetic
- Sole: Synthetic material
- Closure: Lace-Up
- Heel Type: Flat
Shot Scope V2 Golf GPS Watch and Tracking System
Price – £112.49 SAVE £112.50
BUY NOW: Shot Scope V2 for £112.49 SAVE £112.50
- LCD screen Displays F/M/B distances to hazards and greens.
- Club Sense Technology auto collects club and location details for every shot, without the need to tag or have a phone/device present.
- Pin Collect Technology gathers the location of the pin and number of putts per hole to increase stats accuracy.
- Data accessible from iOS, Android and desktop for ultimate flexibility.
If you want to grab a golf bargain this summer, make sure you click back to this page on a regular basis to keep ahead of the game. See you soon!