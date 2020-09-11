Amazon Prime Day is approaching. Here's how to find the best golf deals today

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Best Golf Deals

Prime Day is Amazon’s annual deals event just for Prime members. Membership costs £7.99 per month, plus a 30-day free trial is offered. To access the offer visit this Amazon page.

Last year there were Prime Day flash sales on a huge range of golf items such as golf balls, full sets, range finders, tracking devices, training aids, golf bags, apparel, and more – and this year is expected to be even better!

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Think of it as another Black Friday. Prime Day is a 36-hour flash sale from Amazon, where, for one day only, consumers can grab a whole host of bargains.

It’s online only and is held to mark Amazon’s birthday. Prime Day started in 2015 on Amazon’s 20th birthday, with this year being its 25th.

Last year there were over 100,000 items in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Remember, to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day you need to be an Amazon Prime member, which costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, however there are ways around it. For instance, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, but make sure you cancel within the 30 days or you will be charged. Also, Amazon is known for offering a special discounted Prime Day joining rate a few days before Prime Day itself – so keep a lookout!

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime day is expected to be in early-to-mid October this year.

Do keep a look-out in the days leading up to Prime Day, as last year there were 3,000 items in the sale in the week before Prime Day, with Amazon putting items in the sale in specific categories each day – including golf.

If you want to grab a golf bargain this October, make sure you click back to this page on a regular basis to keep ahead of the game.

