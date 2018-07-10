Visit Scotland are offering an incredible job for two weeks playing the country's best courses, here's how to apply...

The Best Golf Job in the World?

Are you a golf nut and free in the first two weeks of September? This is for you.

Visit Scotland are offering a truly dream job, where you get to play two rounds of golf in each of the country’s seven regions over 14 days.

You’ll get to bring your best golfing buddy, receive £750 each and get to play 14 different courses in 14 days including a Ryder Cup venue (Either Gleneagles or Muirfield) and Golf Digest’s second-ranked course in the world (Royal Dornoch).

Visit Scotland’s job description and how to apply for what may well be the best golf job in the world…

Ever dreamt of a job where you just play golf? You could be about to swing into that dream post. We are offering one lucky individual a golf job with a difference, albeit it’s not an official job and only temporary for two weeks but who cares right?!

Scotland is ‘The Home of Golf’; it’s where the game began and is one of the best, if not the best golfing destination on the planet.

We’re looking for the right candidate to play golf in all 7 golfing regions around Scotland in a golf extravaganza. Playing some of the best courses, unearthing unique golf experiences, sampling our amazing Scottish hospitality, food, drink and lots more.

We are now accepting applications for this two week ‘job’ where you will travel the country playing golf along the way. What’s the catch? Just a small one – we have to make you work a little by creating amazing content on the courses, at the places you stay, where you eat out and areas you explore, all for you to put together a golfer’s dream come true Golf Guide to Scotland.

The lucky winner will play a Ryder Cup Venue, a course where The Open began, the Number two course in the world as voted by Golf Digest plus many more.

To apply we need you to create a short video reviewing your own course or any course in the most fun way (video should be 60 – 90 seconds long) you can use drone footage, phones, cameras or whatever works best for you.

Let’s see your presenting skills by applying here www.visitscotlandgolf.com/bestgolfjob

Now go check out our short promo video above and get inspired!

The Job*:

Play 2 rounds of golf in each of the 7 regions and bring your best golfing friend along.

14 rounds & 14 days in total.

Visit other golf courses in area and find out some info for the interested golfing visitors.

Explore some of the areas 19 th hole offering for the best of food and drink.

hole offering for the best of food and drink. Create Vlogs for YouTube as well as Instagram posts and stories throughout each day and any other forms of media you can think of.

Create a complete Golf Guide on completion of the trip; this will be through a blog as well as YouTube video of your adventure in Scotland Home of Golf.

All golf tee times and lunch at the courses are provided for as will B&B accommodation and car hire/ travel to Scotland

You will receive an allowance of £750.00GBP each for the duration off your trip

Timeline:

Goes live on July 9th

Applications close 27 th July

July Winner announced 3 rd August

August Two weeks in Scotland starts on Saturday 1st – Sunday 16th September

*All T&Cs available www.visitscotlandgolf.com/bestgolfjob

