Darren Clarke joins Loch Lomond Whiskies

Loch Lomond Whiskies, The Official Spirit of The Open has agreed a partnership with 2011 Open Champion and 2016 Ryder Cup Captain Darren Clarke.

2011 Open champion Darren Clarke has become the latest high-profile golf professional to establish a partnership with Loch Lomond Whiskies – The Official Spirt of The Open.

Clarke will work with Loch Lomond whiskies to promote the brand’s range of single malts around the world. In addition, with the 148th Open Championship headed for Clarke’s home town of Portrush in Northern Ireland next year, the 2016 Ryder Cup captain will collaborate with Loch Lomond Whiskies’ Master Blender, Michael Henry, to create The Open Course Collection: Royal Portrush Edition. The Royal Portrush Edition will be a 19-year old Single Malt and will go on sale in early 2019.

“To mark The Open at Royal Portrush – a club that is so close to my heart – with my very own single malt whisky is absolutely fantastic. It’s a huge honour to join Loch Lomond Whiskies and to have the chance to create a single malt with the experts at the distillery,” said Clarke. “I can’t wait to tee it up next summer and enjoy a wee dram with the fans!”

Darren Clarke won The Open Championship at Royal St George’s in 2011. In challenging conditions, he displayed his skill and experience on the links to beat Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson into second place. The Open returns to Royal St George’s in 2020 so the next two years will be hugely significant for Clarke and the association for Loch Lomond Whiskies couldn’t come at a more appropriate time.

“Yes, Portrush next year and then back to St George’s in 2020, it’s going to be very exciting for me,” said Clarke. “I’m very much looking forward to this two-year stretch and now to have this association with The Spirit of The Open; Loch Lomond Whiskies, I’m absolutely delighted.”

Clarke joins Colin Montgomerie, Paul Lawrie and Cristie Kerr as ambassadors for Loch Lomond Whiskies.

“We’re delighted to welcome Darren to Loch Lomond Whiskies and incredibly excited about working together,” said Loch Lomond Group CEO Colin Matthews. “He’s a world class golfer and loved by fans across the globe – a perfect fit for our brand.”

Loch Lomond distillery has been producing single malt whiskies since 1814 and their award-winning brands are now sold in more than 125 countries across the globe.

Golf Monthly met with Darren Clarke in St Andrews to discuss his association with Loch Lomond Whiskies plus The Open Championship, to hear his thoughts on Portrush and other golfing topics – More of all that to come in a forthcoming issue of the magazine.