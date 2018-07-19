Stay up to date with all things golf monthly by downloading our updated app today

date 2018-07-19

The updated Golf Monthly app is ready and available to download for free from the iTunes store today!

Golf fans can stay up to date with all the latest news in the world of golf whilst subscribers are able to have a read of the latest issue of Golf Monthly and also back issues.

You can also take out a subscription to the magazine or buy all the latest issues of the magazine.

For example with The Open Championship is upon us so to make sure you are prepared in every possible way, our Open preview issue is still available.

In that preview we put together a 36-page preview of the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie which will tell you all you need to know on the third Major of the year.

Additionally, in the same issue you can take a look at our Rory McIlroy special where we had a look at what clubs he has in the bag, his launch data and his path to greatness.

But thats not all you get when you download our app.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Not only will the app keep all your copies of Golf Monthly in one place, but you will be able to take a look at our best tips, gear news and reviews, rules, features and courses too.

For the latest Open news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels