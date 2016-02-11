Single and fed up of seeing valentines offers pasted all over the place? Check out the European Singles Trophy 2016. By Elliott Heath

Find love on the golf course in Sunny Spain this spring

Costa Daurada Golf Association are again staging the European Singles Trophy this year.

The fun, laid-back tournament is designed for single people who enjoy their golf to have some fun in the sun while meeting new people and competing for a great trophy.

The system works, as last year’s winner Ann Doyle from Dublin met Dave at the European Singles Trophy and the pair are now officially a couple.

The six-night stay allows a day of travel, two practice rounds and a free day to explore the Costa Daurada before the final two days of competiton.

The format is individual stableford off full handicap played over two days with the maximum handicap being 36.

You arrive on Wednesday 11th May for a welcome reception in the evening followed by dinner and wine before two days of practice rounds on the oldest golf course in the region Costa Dorada and the Greg Norman-designed Lumine Lakes.

Then there’s a free day, where you can enjoy beaches, sample the local gastronomy, play golf, or even visit Barcelona which is easily reachable by road or rail.

The final two days are when the competition kicks in, with round one taking place on Lumine Hills which features great views of the sea and beach, before the final round on the Robert Trent Jones Jr designed Bonmont.

You’ll be staying all six nights at the four-star Hotel Monica in Cambrils.

The full European Singles Trophy package costs €895.

All the golf is inclusive as well as prizes for the top finishers. You’ll get a daily buffet breakfast, dinner and wine on five of the nights, and transfers to and from the nearby Reus and Barcelona airports.

For more information visit: http://www.costadauradagolf.com/bookings/the-singles-trophy-23819767