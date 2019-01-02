Take a look at the prizes and winners in our 2018 Christmas Advent Calendar.
Golf Monthly Advent Calendar 2018 – Prizes and Winners
In 2018 our Advent Calendar proved extremely popular but sadly there could only be a few lucky winners. Take a look at the list below to see if you were one of the winners of one of our fantastic prizes over the 24 days.
Day 1
Prize – 3x G/FORE Collection gloves and a Pray for Birdies Snapback Hat
Winner – Nicky Hawley
Day 2
Prize – Glenmuir Fairisle Christmas Sweater (Men’s or Women’s)
Winner – Shaun Burnap, Stephanie Coals
Day 3
Prize – Motocaddy CUBE Push Trolley
Winner – Michael Tarbatt
Day 4
Prize – A dozen Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls with Christmas Personalisation
Winner – Steve Edgerly
Day 5
Prize – Titleist Winter Survival Pack
Winner – Ian Baxter
Day 6
Prize – A dozen Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls with Christmas Personalisation
Winner – Mary Lucking
Day 7
Prize – Peter Millar Boddington Pullover
Winner – Brian Deakin
Day 8
Prize – Under Armour Storm Rain Suit
Winner- Marcia Koch
Day 9
Prize – Stuburt Waterproofs and Winter Boots
Winner- Steve Barraclough
Day 10
Prize – A pair of FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes
Winner- Robin Zuichkovski
Day 11
Prize – Men’s Tartan Stag Christmas Jumper or a Ladies Diamante Stag Christmas Jumper
Winner- Angela Sandhu, Ja Williams
Day 12
Prize – Stewart Golf R1-S Push Trolley
Winner- Stephen Salter
Day 13
Prize – MacGregor Golf Tourney II Junior Package Set of Golf Clubs
Winner – Kelly Littlewood
Day 14
Prize – Under Armour Storm Daytona 1/2 Zip Top
Winner- Mike Miglionico
Day 15
Prize – Arcoss Caddie Smart Sensor
Winner- Tony Ashforth
Day 16
Prize – Golf Monthly Subscription
Winner- Roger Owen, Ian Cameron, Ricci Ashoori
Day 17
Prize – Mizuno BR-D4 Cart Bag
Winner- Jodi Hill
Day 18
Prize – Sun Mountain Club Glider
Winner- Janine Phillips
Day 19
Prize – A Ryder Cup flag signed by Jon Rahm
Winner- Aron Howlett
Day 20
Prize – Camelot Spikeless Shoe
Winner- Paul Williams
Day 21
Prize – Oscar Jacobson Oufit worth £250
Winner- John Wilson
Day 22
Prize – Golf Monthly Subscription
Winner- Julie Clark, William Foss, Dennis Purcell
Day 23
Prize – Golf Monthly Subscription
Winner- Declan Crotty, Andrea Clowes, Leslie Evans
Day 24
Prize – Motocaddy Club Series Bag
Winner- Chris Butcher
Congratulations to all the winners in our 2018 Christmas Advent Calendar. If you were one of the lucky ones, we will be contacting you shortly to arrange your prizes.