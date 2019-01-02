Take a look at the prizes and winners in our 2018 Christmas Advent Calendar.

Golf Monthly Advent Calendar 2018 – Prizes and Winners

In 2018 our Advent Calendar proved extremely popular but sadly there could only be a few lucky winners. Take a look at the list below to see if you were one of the winners of one of our fantastic prizes over the 24 days.

Day 1

Prize – 3x G/FORE Collection gloves and a Pray for Birdies Snapback Hat

Winner – Nicky Hawley

Day 2

Prize – Glenmuir Fairisle Christmas Sweater (Men’s or Women’s)

Winner – Shaun Burnap, Stephanie Coals

Day 3

Prize – Motocaddy CUBE Push Trolley

Winner – Michael Tarbatt

Day 4

Prize – A dozen Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls with Christmas Personalisation

Winner – Steve Edgerly

Day 5

Prize – Titleist Winter Survival Pack

Winner – Ian Baxter

Day 6

Prize – A dozen Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls with Christmas Personalisation

Winner – Mary Lucking

Day 7

Prize – Peter Millar Boddington Pullover

Winner – Brian Deakin

Day 8

Prize – Under Armour Storm Rain Suit

Winner- Marcia Koch

Day 9

Prize – Stuburt Waterproofs and Winter Boots

Winner- Steve Barraclough

Day 10

Prize – A pair of FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes

Winner- Robin Zuichkovski

Day 11

Prize – Men’s Tartan Stag Christmas Jumper or a Ladies Diamante Stag Christmas Jumper

Winner- Angela Sandhu, Ja Williams

Day 12

Prize – Stewart Golf R1-S Push Trolley

Winner- Stephen Salter

Day 13

Prize – MacGregor Golf Tourney II Junior Package Set of Golf Clubs

Winner – Kelly Littlewood

Day 14

Prize – Under Armour Storm Daytona 1/2 Zip Top

Winner- Mike Miglionico

Day 15

Prize – Arcoss Caddie Smart Sensor

Winner- Tony Ashforth

Day 16

Prize – Golf Monthly Subscription

Winner- Roger Owen, Ian Cameron, Ricci Ashoori

Day 17

Prize – Mizuno BR-D4 Cart Bag

Winner- Jodi Hill

Day 18

Prize – Sun Mountain Club Glider

Winner- Janine Phillips

Day 19

Prize – A Ryder Cup flag signed by Jon Rahm

Winner- Aron Howlett

Day 20

Prize – Camelot Spikeless Shoe

Winner- Paul Williams

Day 21

Prize – Oscar Jacobson Oufit worth £250

Winner- John Wilson

Day 22

Prize – Golf Monthly Subscription

Winner- Julie Clark, William Foss, Dennis Purcell

Day 23

Prize – Golf Monthly Subscription

Winner- Declan Crotty, Andrea Clowes, Leslie Evans

Day 24

Prize – Motocaddy Club Series Bag

Winner- Chris Butcher

Congratulations to all the winners in our 2018 Christmas Advent Calendar. If you were one of the lucky ones, we will be contacting you shortly to arrange your prizes.