John Daly set to star at the Variety Club Golf Society Sunshine Classic

The colourful two-time Major champion will be hosting this year's Variety Club Golf Society Sunshine Classic over Woburn's Marquess' course on June 27

Many golfers will have heard of the The Variety Club Golf Society, which was founded in 1965 and raises money to purchase Sunshine Coaches for schools and care centres looking after disabled and disadvantaged children.

The money raised at its events, and via the Society’s generous sponsors, has put an incredible 1,150 coaches on the road to date – an average of over 20 per year.

A series of Variety Club Golf Society events is taking place this year from June to October ahead of December’s annual dinner. One of the highlights of the schedule is always the Variety Club Golf Society Sunshine Classic, which this year is being played at Woburn’s fabulous Marquess’ course on June 27.

It promises to be even more special as this year’s host is none other than two-time Major champion John Daly, one of the modern-day game’s most colourful characters.

Among the other sports and entertainment stars joining John for what promises to be a fabulous day are:

Sir Trevor Brooking

Len Goodman

Ray Clemence MBE

John Conteh MBE

Lee Sharpe

Mark Ramprakash

Max and Thom Evans

Steve Coppell

Kevin Whately

Roger de Courcey

Paul Walsh

It’s not too late for you to be there either, with one or two team places still available at the time of writing. To find out more, call 01895 591119 or email info@varietygolf.org.uk. The day includes full English breakfast, a shotgun start at 11.30am, a halfway house, a drinks reception, an auction and a dinner including a Q&A with John Daly.

The Premier League is the title sponsor of this year’s Sunshine Classic, at which the Variety Club Golf Society will be presenting two Sunshine Coaches to two fantastic special needs schools, with the Premier League presenting one and Variety Club member, William Saunders, the other.