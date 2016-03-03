Some of the best stars of their chosen sports have been nominated for a 2016 Laureus World Sport Award and Jordan Spieth is nominated for two categories. By James Taylor

Spieth and Day Nominated for Laureus World Sports Award

Jason Day sees himself nominated for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award as well as Spieth.

The first category is the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award, this sees Jordan Spieth come up against some of the biggest names in sport, including Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, Three time Laureu winner Usain Bolt and many more, Jordan sees himself nominated for the first time in this category.

Spieth is only one of two sports men that have been nominated for two categories, these are the Sportsman and Breakthrough category.

The Breakthrough category was given to Speith due to his fantastic performances during the Masters at Augusta were he lead the tournament from start to finish to secure the first major of his career.

Jordan also won the U.S Open when he defeated fellow American Dustin Johnson and South African Louis Oosthuizen. This saw Spieth secure his second major in a matter of months and ended up seeing himself at World Number 1.

Australian Jason Day has also seen himself nominated for the Breakthrough Award after his excellent golf year that saw him secure four United Sates tour event wins and also winning his first every major at Whistling Straits.

Both men see themselves coming up against some tough opposition for the award, this includes Tyson Fury who is nominated for beating Wladimir Klitschko to become unified World Heavyweight Champion and also the Chilean men’s football team who managed to win their first ever Copa America.

The Laureus Worlds Sports awards will be held for the very first time in Germany this year, the winners will be picked by a voting team from the Laureus World Sports Academy, made up of a sports jury of 55 sportsmen and sportswomen of all time and will be revealed at the televised Awards Ceremony based in Messe Berlin Palais am Funkturm on Monday the 18th April.

Being staged for the 17th time the Awards Ceremony will not only just celebrate great sporting success it will also show the world the hard work of the Laureus Sports for good Foundation, this foundation has supported over 150 sports-based community projects around the world.

For further information please contact:

Virginie Bernon, Senior International Media & PR Manager

Tel: +44 (0) 207 514 2841 or Mobile: +44 (0) 79 1953 4894

E mail: Virginie.Bernon@laureus.com

Website: http://lwsa16.laureus.com/

Follow us on :

Twitter: @LaureusSport – Facebook: www.facebook.com/LaureusSportforGood Instagram: http://instagram.com/laureussport